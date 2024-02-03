Indian economy to grow at 6.7% between fiscals 2024 to 2031: CRISIL

Kolkata: The Indian economy is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.7 per cent per annum until the end of the decade, CRISIL said in its latest report.

The economy will grow at this rate between the financial years 2024 to 2031, a notch above the pre-pandemic average of 6.6 per cent.

According to CRISIL, the key contributor to this trend will be capital.

This is a result of the investment-driven strategy of the government when the private sector was shy of making investments.

The government increased capital expenditure significantly to support building expenditure and providing interest-free loans to states to bolster their own investment efforts, the report said.

CRISIL said that after a robust 7.3 per cent growth this fiscal, there will be moderation to 6.4 per cent in the next financial year.