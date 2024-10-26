Home
business economy

India’s economic policies rooted in inclusive growth and social empowerment, says Sitharaman

With synchronised efforts across sectors, India will continue to strengthen its resilience, manage inflation, and maintain policy continuity, she said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 00:21 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 00:21 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanEconomyWorld Bankpolicies

