Patanjali Foods cuts MRPs of products; Nutrela soya chunks to be cheaper by Rs 20 per kg

Nutrela chunks, mini chunks & granules (1 kg pack) will be sold at Rs 190 from Monday as against Rs 210 now. There will be a reduction of Rs 3 in the 200 gm pack.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 13:41 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 13:41 IST
