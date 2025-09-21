Patanjali Foods cuts MRPs of products; Nutrela soya chunks to be cheaper by Rs 20 per kg

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Patanjali%20Foods%20Ltd">Patanjali Foods Ltd</a> has reduced retail prices (MRP) of various products, including Nutrela soya chunks, with effect from Monday, passing on the benefits of GST reduction to consumers.</p>.<p>In a statement on Sunday, Patanjali Foods announced the decision to reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) across its product portfolio in line with the GST rationalisation.</p>.Soaps, powder, coffee, diapers, biscuits, ghee, oil to be cheaper as cos extend GST 2.0 benefits.<p>The revised prices cover the entire range of food and non-food categories, it added.</p>.<p>Patanjali Foods has cut prices of Nutrela Range of soya products.</p>.<p>In biscuits & cookies category, the MRP of Doodh Biscuit (35g) has been reduced to Rs 4.5 from Rs 5.</p>.<p>In Noodles, Patanjali Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g) will be sold at Rs 9.35 as against Rs 10 now.</p>.<p>Patanjali Foods has also reduced rates of Oral Care and hair care (Dant Kanti Range).</p>.<p>The MRP of Dant Kanti Natural Toothpaste 200g has been reduced to Rs 106 from Rs 120.</p>.<p>Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil (100ml) retail prices will be Rs 42 from Monday as against Rs 48.</p>.<p>Similarly, in health & wellness products, Amla Juice (1000 ml) will be sold at Rs 140 from Monday as against the existing price of Rs 150.</p>.<p>A 1 kg pack of Special Chyawanprash will cost Rs 337 from Monday as against Rs 360 now.</p>.<p>In dairy products, Patanjali has reduced rates of cow's ghee (900 ml) to Rs 732 from Rs 780.</p>.<p>"With this broad-based MRP revision, Patanjali Foods Limited continues to strengthen its position as India's leading provider of natural, value-driven consumer products," the statement said.</p>.<p>Patanjali Foods is one of the leading FMCG companies in India. It has a significant market share in cooking oils, which is sold under Ruchi Soya brand. </p>