RBI asks lenders to cut speculative bets against rupee

The RBI's financial market regulations department informally communicated the instructions to banks, the bankers said. The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:25 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 11:25 IST
