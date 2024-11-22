RBI asks lenders to cut speculative bets against rupee

<p>Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, instructed some banks to cut their long positions on the dollar-rupee pair on Friday, seeking to reduce speculative positions with the currency at a record low, four bankers directly familiar with the development told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The RBI's financial market regulations department informally communicated the instructions to banks, the bankers said. The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.</p><p>The rupee weakened to a record low of 84.5075 per US dollar earlier in the day, pressured by portfolio outflows and a stronger greenback.</p><p>While the RBI has previously stopped banks from adding long positions on the dollar-rupee, they have not asked them to cut positions in recent years.</p><p>This move adds to the RBI's arsenal of forex interventions, which includes regular dollar sales in the spot and non-deliverable forwards markets.</p>.RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee near record low, traders say.<p>Banks' reducing speculative shorts against the rupee could potentially induce dollar sales in the spot market, which would support the rupee, the bankers said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.</p><p>In addition to asking banks to reduce speculative bets, the RBI has also asked them to avoid buying spot dollars to execute arbitrage trades.</p><p>"Banks have been asked to cut their long positions (on USD/INR) and asked to avoid buying spot dollars for arbitrage traders in the futures and NDF (non-deliverable forwards ) market," one of the bankers said.</p><p>Usually, when the rupee is under pressure, the offshore rates are higher than the onshore rate, which can create arbitrage opportunities. The NDF arbitrage increases demand for dollars onshore while providing more liquidity offshore.</p><p>The rupee has weakened nearly 0.5 per cent so far in November, hurt by overseas investors pulling out over $4 billion from local equities and debt and as the dollar rallied following Donald Trump's US election victory on November 5.</p><p>Since then, the dollar index has gained more than 3 per cent to hit 107.2, its highest in over a year, on bets that President-elect Trump's policies could reignite inflation and slow future US rate cuts.</p><p>Still, the Reserve Bank of India's routine interventions have limited the rupee's slide. In contrast, its Asian peers have declined between 0.9 per cent to 2.2 per cent this month.</p>