Facebook studying EU court ruling on data transfer

Facebook studying European Union court ruling on data transfer

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 16 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 18:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Facebook said on Thursday it was looking at the implications of a European court ruling that deemed a transatlantic data transfer deal invalid because of concerns about US surveillance.

The ruling effectively ends the privileged access companies in the United States had to personal data from Europe and puts the country on a similar footing to other nations outside the 27-country bloc.

"Like many businesses, we are carefully considering the findings and implications of the decision of the Court of Justice in relation to the use of Privacy Shield and we look forward to regulatory guidance in this regard," Eva Nagle, associate general counsel at Facebook, said in a statement.

"We will ensure that our advertisers, customers and partners can continue to enjoy Facebook services while keeping their data safe and secure," she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Privacy
Surveillance
Facebook
European Union

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 