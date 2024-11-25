Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Five Adani group firms settle lower; Adani Green tanks 8%

The stock of Adani Green Energy tumbled 8.05 per cent to settle at Rs 967.65. During the day, the stock tanked 11 per cent to hit a low of Rs 932.90.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 14:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 14:27 IST
Business NewsAdani

Follow us on :

Follow Us