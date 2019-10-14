'Govt must ensure regulatory environment for telecom'

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Monday said a thriving telecom sector was vital for building a new digital India, and asked Government to ensure an "enabling regulatory environment".

"While we stand committed to support the growth of the industry, we seek enabling regulatory environment to ensure that necessary investments are made," Birla - who is also the chairman of Aditya Birla group - said at the India Mobile Congress 2019 here.

Stating that India's broadband user base of 600 million is second only to China, Birla said artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics will drive the next wave of digital growth.

"The world will witness growth of connected devices," he said adding that tectonic shifts in technology will change business landscape too.

He said Digital India 2.0's objective is to build a new India and achieve the USD 5 trillion economy.