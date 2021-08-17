HAL signs contract worth Rs 5,375 crore with GE Aviation for supply of engines for Tejas aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Tuesday, signed a contract with GE Aviation of the USA for the supply of engines to power Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

The contract is valued at $716 million (Rs 5,375 crore) and involves the supply of 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services.

“This is the largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA”, said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL.

HAL has been working closely with GE to pursue the export potential of LCA, and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, he added.

Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation, who interacted virtually, said his company is proud of a 16-year-long partnership with HAL and is happy to extend the relationship with this new order. “The F404 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029”, he added.

The indigenously built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines and has been in service since 2004. This order marks a milestone in the execution of 83 LCA contracts with IAF. This co-operation will be further enhanced with the manufacturing of GE F414 engines in India for the upcoming LCA MkII programme, HAL said.

The highest thrust variant of the F404 family, the F404-GE-IN20, incorporates GE’s latest hot section materials and technologies, as well as Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics. The F404 family engines have logged in more than 14 million engine flight hours and have powered 15 different productions and prototype aircraft.