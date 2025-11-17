Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IPOs becoming exit vehicle for early investors, undermining spirit of public markets: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Speaking at an event organised by CII here, Nageswaran added that the country's capital markets should evolve "not just in scale, but in purpose" as well.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 08:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInvestorsIPO

Follow us on :

Follow Us