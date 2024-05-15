IT industry veterans Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan bat for increased funding for research

Lots of innovations are taking place in the corporate world, they are needed even in the academic institutions, he said and added, "If a young entrepreneur gives some shares, we don't have to assume that all of them will fail. So once the government starts looking at these innovative ideas that prevail in the industry, things will happen."

Entrepreneurs will not have much money, but they can give shares, Murthy, who is also Infosys co-founder, said and added, "Once the company achieves certain growth they (institutions which were given shares) will get a dividend, which will itself be very significant and they will keep multiplying value. So, even educational institutions will have to look at what our future will be 20 or 50 years from now."

Gopalakrishnan too said, "Some of our premier institutes will have to look at things like holding equity....because equity if you hold it will multiply over time significantly."