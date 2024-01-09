A skill-boost for a good career

Never chase opportunities. Let it come to you by creating value and building rare skill sets.
Johannes Larsson
University curricula give students a solid foundation in knowledge, but they frequently fall short of making them fully employable. Employers are looking for practical abilities, which the conventional academic focus on theoretical principles may not sufficiently address.
The disconnect between classroom instruction and practical application renders graduates ill-equipped to deal with the ever-changing demands of the labour market. The absence of emphasis on soft skills like problem-solving, collaboration and communication also makes graduates less employable.
To close this gap, experiential learning, internships, and exposure to real-world industry situations are crucial but are not often included in academic curricula.
The mismatch between industrial demands and academic knowledge emphasises the need for a more comprehensive and hands-on approach to education to better prepare students for the complexities of the present-day labour market.
Add-on courses
Add-on courses are a great way for students to expand their knowledge and skill set and are a great addition to conventional education. In contrast to academic curricula, these courses frequently focus on real-world applications and specific skill gaps that are extremely relevant to demands in the market today. Because of its increased flexibility, students can select subjects relevant to their hobbies or professional aspirations.
The information in these courses is frequently updated to reflect the quickly changing sectors and technologies. Learners can acquire a more comprehensive and specialised skill set through the wide range of disciplines taught in external courses, which may not be available in typical academic settings.
The relatively shorter durations of these courses facilitate rapid upskilling and adaptation in a labour market undergoing swift changes. Besides, many outside courses offer practical experiences, projects and case studies, which help students grasp the material in a more relevant and practical way.
Learners can choose from various formats, including workshops, online platforms and certifications, which provide flexibility concerning schedules and learning preferences. Courses outside formal educational institutions allow students to take charge of their education by providing a flexible and dynamic way to gain relevant skills that improve their employability.
How to choose programmes?
With so many educational tools available, you can take charge of your education and improve your employability in the constantly changing job market. However, consider how they relate to you and support your learning goals. Various learning modalities and monetary factors complicate the decision-making process.
When selecting a course, students should assess the following criteria before determining the most favourable options.
Establish your goals: Clearly articulate your short- and long-term professional ambitions to guide your course selection.
Assess current skills: Evaluate your skill set to identify further development or improvement areas.
Explore your course options: Consider various courses, including webinars, online courses, workshops, certifications, and traditional classroom settings.
Read reviews: Review feedback and endorsements from students who have completed the courses under consideration.
Assess course content: Ensure that the learning objectives and syllabus align with your goals and have practical applications.
Take accreditation into account: Verify if relevant industry organizations or offers recognised certificates accredit the course.
Give practical application top priority: Prioritise courses that include projects, case studies, or hands-on learning for practical application.
Verify the instructor’s credentials: Examine the instructors’ qualifications and experience to ensure a valuable educational experience.
Examine financial considerations: Determine the total cost of the course, considering scholarships, deals, or available payment arrangements.
Both public and private providers influence skill development in India. Industry-relevant training is offered via government-led programmes run by organisations that prioritise affordability and accessibility. Recognised for their adaptability, private companies react quickly to changing market needs by providing customised IT, aviation and hospitality services.
People are prepared for various job options, emphasising innovation and technology-driven learning. Students gain access to a wide selection of skill development programmes that meet the changing needs of the labour market by having the freedom to select from both private and public players.
Although many universities use outside vendors to deliver value-added courses, the efficacy varies. While some institutions meet expectations, others do not. These courses are successfully integrated to improve students’ abilities and employability in some cases.
Reasons for failure of skill programmes
Misalignment with institutional goals
Poor integration into the core curriculum
Variations in the calibre of external providers
Lack of support systems
Limited practical application
Communication difficulties and resource limitations
When outside partners deliver value-added courses, they must meet strict quality standards and be strategically integrated to guarantee that they substantially contribute to students’ overall education.
Not only do the varied chances suit a range of learning methods, but they also work with different schedules. Ultimately, these outside courses are great ways to learn applicable, industry-relevant skills that can improve employability in a changing labour market.