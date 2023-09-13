EPFO data indicates 2.27 crore new jobs created between FY20-FY23

At the same time, in Q1 of FY24 alone, 44 lakh net new EPF subscribers joined the payroll, of which 19.2 lakh were first timers. “If this trend continues for the whole fiscal then in FY24, the net new payroll crosses the 160 lakh mark (highest-ever) with first payroll in the range of 70-80 lakh,” Ghosh said in the report.