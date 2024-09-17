New mom’s ordeal at work

Most career women become new mothers at some point in their lives. They face many challenges that are unique to employees like them. If you are a new mother getting back to work, you might be facing belittling for the long leave of absence and insensitive bosses who consider maternity leave a waste of time.
Although this is not the norm and is the only exception, sometimes exceptions become examples. Women, especially in countries like India, play multiple roles in the family and at work, each with distinct expectations and pressures. Managing these, along with career responsibilities, is often emotionally demanding.
Balancing the newborn care and work can be quite a tightrope walk. Women are mostly expected to play multiple roles alone with little help from their spouses and families.
They are expected to be strong and independent, even though they are struggling with motherhood, which is as new to them as their dear newborn. Sometimes, situations get so stifling that the new mother begins to wonder if motherhood is a blessing.
Motherhood often conflicts with career expectations; in such cases, new mothers are up the creek with a paddle. Apart from a few companies that make giving the new mother time to readjust to work a policy decision, most companies do not have such a provision in place among their HR policies.
New mothers need flexibility, understanding, and proper reintegration into the workforce. They should not stigmatise maternity leave. They also need the active support of co-workers, bosses, and other stakeholders at work. Most new mothers usually get back into the groove quickly, but those needing more time must be given some.
Unfair treatment
Many organisations scrutinise women's performance after maternity leave without recognising the need for adjustment. There are stray instances of promotions and bonuses being denied. Studies prove that mothers are less likely to be recommended for promotion compared to equally qualified non-mothers.
Some organisations consider time away from work a career gap. In some cases, new mothers have had to look for a new job after maternity leave. Some key issues new mothers face are unfair judgment and career stagnation. In some workplaces, new mothers face a ‘motherhood penalty.’
There is also indirect pressure to change jobs. Some companies subtly pressure returning mothers to leave rather than support them, adding to the mental and emotional burden of the transition back to work.
Summarily, many new mothers face discrimination upon returning from maternity leave. A survey by the Centre for WorkLife Law found that 41% of mothers reported experiencing discrimination related to their parental status on returning to work. This issue must be considered for a sea change in existing HR practices.