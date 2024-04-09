Window dressing and visual merchandising as careers

A window dresser conceptualises and designs a store’s windows. If you are creatively inclined and enjoy creating stunning window displays that entice customers to walk into the store, window dressing is a good career option to consider.
Window display involves creativity, technical skills, and an understanding of consumer behaviour. Like advertising, an eye-catching window display helps customers enter the store. Anyone who wishes to enter this field should be imaginative and artistic, have an eye for detail, and a flair for decoration.
A lot of props are used when arranging the window display along with the products, so one must know the basics of designing and drawing skills; familiarity with fabrics, woodwork, metal, ribbons, artificial flowers and plants, paper, plaster of Paris, placements of light, colour schemes, colours contrasts and the ability to think visually in terms of the store layout.
Skills needed
A window dresser must know the clients or buyers the showroom aims for. You must be innovative in dressing up the mannequins and arranging products (which can be shoes, pet food, jewellery, toys, garments, books, cosmetics, electronics, furniture, and much more) in an aesthetically pleasing manner.
One must be proficient in computer-aided design to create visuals (posters and boards). One should also be able to arrange the display according to themes, seasons, trends, festivals, sales, new product launches, etc. The ability to coordinate, communicate, and work with different teams is of immense help
A window dresser designs an attention-grabbing window display, which is the customer’s primary point of contact with the store. Visual merchandising is the overall presentation of the store, where the products must be organised in a visually stylish yet harmonious manner to increase sales. A visual merchandiser is responsible for planning store displays of the products, placing them on and on the shelves, mirrors, signage, trail rooms, cash counters, and arranging lights to maximise artistic and commercial impact to increase sales.
Long-term and short-term visual design diplomas are available, including diploma courses lasting six months to one year and degree courses ranging from three to four years. The eligibility to enter this field is Class 12. Visual merchandising is included in retail store management courses.
Formal certification in window dressing and working under an established professional to learn the skills helps one enter the profession. A window dresser can work with a showroom, freelance, or even take up jobs on a contract basis at shopping malls, boutiques, beauty salons, food outlets, exhibitions, exclusive or multi-brand outlets. Even five-star hotels, spas, and resorts hire professionals to decorate their lobbies and windows on festival days.
To grow as a window dresser, one must be updated with the latest technology or sustainability trends and improve their craft by attending workshops and events. One must be able to execute the display on various budgets, such as a small store or a luxurious brand. One must research and have in-depth knowledge of the store’s products. Keep networking with others in the industry for recommendations for projects.