Karnataka asks Centre to relax investment conditions on semiconductor policy

Karnataka has asked the central government to relax land and investment ceilings on regulations for setting up of semiconductor designing and manufacturing facilities.

“We have asked the centre to reduce the minimum land requirement from 40 acres to 10 acres which is mandatory to set up a semiconductor facility”, CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Science and Technology, and IT of Karnataka said to DH. He added that the minimum investment requirement should also be reduced from the current

Rs 300 crore.

Further emphasising that the policy should not be just about manufacturing but equal weightage should also be given to designing as the former is a critical component of the entire process. Narayan has iterated several times that Karnataka is the leader when it comes to semiconductor design accounting for over 70% of the share, with the rest spread across the country.

He explained that technological growth has to happen horizontally rather than vertically, inferring that startups and smaller players can contribute significantly in the future.

The IT minister of Karnataka has been actively promoting the annual flagship event “Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2021”, which is scheduled from November 17-19, with the theme- “Driving the Next”.

The three-day programme will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and will be virtually attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, among others.

Check out DH's latest videos