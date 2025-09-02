Karnataka seeks central relief as US tariffs hit exporters

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday urged the Union government to support exporters affected by 50% tariffs imposed by the US administration by announcing incentives and relief measures to cushion the impact. Sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, leather, and gems & jewellery have been impacted severely. </p><p>Speaking at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FKCCI) 20th Export Excellence Awards function, Reddy said Karnataka topped India’s exports in FY 2024–25 with $159 billion, driven by IT, aerospace, biotechnology, coffee and textiles.</p><p>“Exports are not just about foreign exchange earnings; they are about jobs, competitiveness and India’s global positioning,” he said.</p><p>M G Balakrishna, President of FKCCI urged exporters to reduce dependency on the US by diversifying their export markets, meet EU benchmarks through CE certification and sustainability labels, and focus on emerging economies like Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea under the China+1 strategy.</p>.Tariffs causing largest disruption to global trade rules in 80 years, says WTO chief.<p>Reddy presented export awards to 40 outstanding exporters from the state. Sansera Engineering, Chirayu Exports and Srinu Engineering Industries were among the top exporters that were honoured with the exports awards.</p><p><strong>Excellence Export Awards 2025:</strong></p><p>Star Exporter Award (Gold) - Sansera Engineering; </p><p>Best Manufacturer Exporter Award Micro Category (Gold) - Chirayu Exports; </p><p>Best Manufacturer Exporter Award Micro Category (Silver) - Srinu Engineering Industries; </p><p>Best Manufacturer Exporter Award Small Category (Gold) - AceInotec Manufacturing; </p><p>Best Manufacturer Exporter Award Small Category (Silver) - Auto CNC Machining; </p><p>Best Manufacturer Exporter Award Medium Category (Gold) - GreenPole Power Solutions; </p><p>Best Manufacturer Exporter Award Medium Category (Silver) - Buildmet Fibres; </p><p>Best Merchant Exporter Award Small Category (Gold) - SNK Granite Exports; </p><p>Best Services Exporter Award- Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) - Small Category (Gold) - Kemwell Biopharma; </p><p>Best Services Exporter Award (ITES) Medium Category – (Gold) - Recipharm Pharmaservices; </p><p>Best Services Exporter Award (ITES) Medium Category (Silver) - Leapfrog Engineering Services; </p><p>Best Software Exporter Award Small Category (Gold) - Invenger Technologies; </p><p>Best Software Exporter Award Medium Category (Gold) - Unifycx Glowtouch Technologies; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Bagalkot, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada (Gold) - REC Flow Technologies; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Bagalkot, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada (Silver) - AKP Foundries; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Gulbarga, Bidar, Bijapur (Gold) - Shree Metal Products; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Gulbarga, Bidar, Bijapur (Silver) - Trishla Industries; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir (Gold) - Shilpa Medicare; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir (Silver) - Sree Raghavendra Enterprises ; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag (Gold) - Ken Agritech; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag (Silver) - Gadag Exports; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Shivamogga, Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga (Gold) - Indus Vegpro; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Shivamogga, Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga (Silver) - Shanthala Spherocast; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award</p><p>Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan (Gold) - Plansee India High Performance Materials; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan (Silver) – Magnatech; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru (Gold) - Big Bags International; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru (Silver) - Bell-O-Seal Valves; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar (Gold) - Reitzel India; </p><p>Best Zonal-wise District Exporter Award Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar (Silver) - Kimberlite Chemicals India; </p><p>Best Exporter Award in Special Category</p><p>(Gold) - Namdhari Seeds; </p><p>Best Exporter Award in Special Category (Silver) - HAAT Incinerators India; </p><p>Best Exporter Award in Debut Category (Gold) - KKVB International; </p><p>Best Exporter Award in Start-up Category (Gold) - Presstonic Engineering; NMPA Best Exporter Award (Gold) - Sarwam Organics; </p><p>Best Exporter Award for Women Entrepreneurs (Gold) - Vishwaa Apparels; </p><p>Special Recognition Award (Gold) - SRP Synthetic Rubber Products; </p><p>Special Recognition Award (Gold) - Mamatha Industries; </p><p>Best Facilitation Organization Award (Gold) - Ms. Donaghosh, ITS </p><p>Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, DGFT, Bengaluru; </p><p>Best Facilitation Organization Award (Silver) B K Shiva Kumar, Managing Director, Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), Bengaluru; </p><p>Best Financial Institution Award (Gold) - Ms. Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India</p>