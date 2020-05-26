LATAM Airlines files for bankruptcy in US: statement

LATAM Airlines files for bankruptcy in US: statement

AFP
AFP, NNew york,
  • May 26 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 11:13 ist
In this file photo taken on March 24, 2020 aircrafts of Latam airline sit on the tarmac at Santiago International Airport, in SantiagoIn this file photo taken on March 24, 2020 aircrafts of Latam airline sit on the tarmac at Santiago International Airport, in Santiago

Latin America's largest airline LATAM filed for bankruptcy in the US on Tuesday, the company said in a statement, following a drastic slump in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group filed to reorganize under Chapter 11 protection in the United States," the statement said, adding that there would be no immediate impact on passenger or cargo flights.

Last month the Chilean-Brazilian airline said it was scaling back its operations by 95 percent in response to the global health crisis, which has hammered the world's travel and tourism sectors.

Latin America
Airlines
COVID-19

