Bitcoin flirts with $70,000 after $2.4 billion inflow into ETFs

<p><em>By Sunil Jagtiani</em></p><p>Bitcoin came close to $70,000 on Monday as a spurt of inflows into exchange-traded funds for the largest digital asset as well as optimism about the outlook for US regulations supported sentiment.</p><p>The cryptocurrency rose 1 per cent before paring some of the gains to trade at $69,005 as of 7:20 am in London. Smaller tokens such as second-ranked Ether and top 10 coin Solana oscillated in narrow ranges.</p><p>US spot-Bitcoin ETFs lured almost $2.4 billion of net inflows in the six days through October 18, data compiled by Bloomberg show, partly on bets that US crypto rules will become friendlier after the November 5 presidential election.</p>.<p>Republican candidate Donald Trump is avowedly pro-crypto, so much so that Bitcoin is viewed as a so-called Trump trade. </p><p>Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to support a regulatory framework for the industry. That contrasts with a crackdown on the sector under the Biden administration.</p><p>The two key market trends are the elections and the global macroeconomic environment, according to David Lawant, head of research at crypto prime broker FalconX. </p><p>The Bitcoin options market indicates that “forward implied volatility is heavily clustered around the election day and somewhat subdued leading to it and sometime after it,” he wrote in a note.</p><p>Bitcoin climbed nearly 10 per cent in the seven days through Sunday, the original cryptocurrency’s best weekly performance in more than a month. </p><p>ETF demand helped the token reach a record high of $73,798 in March. The rally cooled and Bitcoin last traded above $70,000 back in June.</p>