Bitcoin flirts with $70,000 after $2.4 billion inflow into ETFs

The cryptocurrency rose 1 per cent before paring some of the gains to trade at $69,005 as of 7:20 am in London.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Prospect of friendlier US crypto rules boosts Bitcoin.

Prospect of friendlier US crypto rules boosts Bitcoin.

Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Published 21 October 2024, 10:26 IST
