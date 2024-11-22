Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold surges Rs 1,100 to Rs 80,400 per 10 gm; silver climbs Rs 300

The sharp recovery highlights gold's resilience and its role in balancing portfolios during uncertain times.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 13:26 IST
Business NewsGold pricesSilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us