Rupee falls 12 paise to close tad above its all-time low at 90.90/USD

Forex traders said rising geopolitical uncertainty, including renewed US expansionary signals, has increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 10:46 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 10:46 IST
