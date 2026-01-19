Supreme Court asks ex judge-led panel to examine issues of deficiency in Manipur relief camps

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday has asked the court-appointed committee led by the former High Court's Chief Justice Gita Mittal to examine the issue of deficiencies in Manipur relief camps and submit a report within two months. </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi, requested the 3-member committee to examine the complaints made by Anthony Naulak.</p><p>The court's order came on a PIL after the Manipur High Court had refused to grant any relief on a plea concerning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in relief camps in Churachandpur, Manipur. </p>.Kuki groups demand justice for woman who died 2 years after being gang-raped in Manipur violence.<p>The court asked the committee to submit a report as early as possible, preferably within two months.</p><p>"The High Court has already declined to go into the merits of the matter as this court is already seized of the issue and a 3-member committee has been constituted by this court to look into the various aspects of these matters. The petitioner (Naulak) claims he has seen multiple relief camps, which lacks food, medical facilities etc. On instructions, the Additional Solicitor General submitted that the representation has been forwarded to the 3-member committee," the court noted and disposed of the petition of Naulak.</p>