Top e-commerce player Amazon haskicked off the annual 2026 edition of Great Republic Day sale in India.

Like in all previous promotional sale campaign, Amazon is offering lucrative deals on several top-branded smartphones with up to 40 per cent discount. We have curated a list of phones worth checking out.

.Google adds new parental control features to limit kids' screen time on YouTube, Shorts.

Vivo V60 5G

Amazon is offering the Vivo V60 5G for as low as Rs 35,999 (256GB) against MRP Rs 43,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 33,850 off for trading in an old phone for the Vivo V60 5G.

OnePlus 13R

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 13R for as low as Rs 34,998 (256GB) against MRP Rs 44,900. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 36,700 off for trading in an old phone for the OnePlus 13R.

.OnePlus 13R review: Feature-rich flagship phone without premium price-tag.

Xiaomi Civi 14

Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Civi 14 for as low as Rs 26,248 (256GB) against MRP Rs 54,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 24,900 off for trading in an old phone for the Civi 14.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Amazon is offering the Galaxy A55 for as low as Rs 23,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) against MRP Rs 42,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 22,700 off for trading in an old phone for the Galaxy A55.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

Amazon is offering the Nord CE 5 for as low as Rs 24,499 (8GB RAM + 128GB) against MRP Rs 28,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 23,200 off for trading in an old phone for the Nord CE 5.

.OnePlus Nord CE 5 review: Well-balanced mid-range phone with apt pricing.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

Amazon is offering the Phone 2 Pro for as low as Rs 18,088 (8GB RAM + 128GB) against MRP Rs 22,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 17,050 off for trading in an old phone for the Phone 2 Pro.

Redmi Note 14 5G

Amazon is offering the Redmi Note 14 5G for as low as Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 21,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 15,674 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi Note 14.

.Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 review: Solid all-rounder phone.

iQOO Z10x

Amazon is offering the iQOO Z10x 5G for as low as Rs 14,998 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 17,499. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 14,100 off for trading in an old phone for the iQOO Z10x.

.iQOO Z10x review: Feature-rich budget Android phone.

Redmi 15C 5G

Amazon is offering the Redmi 15C 5G 5G for as low as Rs 13,499 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 15,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 13,250 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi 15C 5G.

.REDMI 15C Review: Solid budget phone with eye-pleasing design.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

Amazon is offering the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G 5G for as low as Rs 11,998 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 14,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 11,350 off for trading in an old phone for the Z10 Lite 5G.

.iQOO Z10 review: Really good phone for multi-media consumption.