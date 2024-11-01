Home
SEBI proposes doubling threshold for 'High Value Debt Listed Entities' to Rs 1,000 cr

Currently, an entity having outstanding value of listed non-convertible debt securities of Rs 500 crore and above are referred to as 'High Value Debt Listed Entities'.
01 November 2024

01 November 2024
