Sensex, Nifty soar after BJP-led Mahayuti's 'Maha' win in Maharashtra

Extending its previous day's sharp rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,289.89 points to 80,407 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 405.25 points to 24,312.50.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 04:08 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 04:08 IST
