Stock markets end lower amid profit-taking in banking, auto shares ahead of GST Council meeting

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 206.61 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 80,157.88 with 16 of its components ending lower and 14 with gains.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 11:36 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 11:36 IST
