Mukesh Ambani’s Jio receives $4 billion payment for stake sales

Bloomberg,
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 15:43 ist
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Credit: PTI File Photo

By Kartik Goyal and P R Sanjai
Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has completed the sale of 6% of its shares for about $4 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund closed a deal for a 2.3% stake for 113.7 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), according to an exchange filing from Jio’s parent, Reliance Industries Ltd. Silver Lake purchased 2.1% of the shares. The other investors were L Catterton and General Atlantic.

Read: Reliance closes deals with four investors, gets Rs 30,062 crore

The transactions -- announced earlier this year -- helped Reliance declare itself free of net debt ahead of its goal. Jio Platforms had earlier also sold about 10% stake to Facebook Inc.

All told, Jio has now sold about 25% of its shares to buyers including Facebook and US private equity firms KKR & Co., and Silver Lake.

