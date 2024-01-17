Passengers eating on tarmac: Rs 1.20 cr fine on IndiGo, Rs 60 lakh penalty on Mumbai airport

New Delhi: Aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Wednesday slapped fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac.

A penalty of Rs 1.20 crore has been imposed on IndiGo while the fine on MIAL is Rs 60 lakh, according to orders issued by the BCAS.

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.