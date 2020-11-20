NDMH ready for nationwide rollout soon: Indu Bhushan

National Digital Health Mission ready for nationwide rollout soon: Indu Bhushan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Nov 20 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 22:10 ist

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) is ready for a nationwide rollout soon, National Health Authority and Ayushman Bharat Chairman Indu Bhushan said on Friday.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, Indu Bhushan said the digital health mission has been launched in six Union Territories of the country and is soon set for an all-India launch.

“The healthcare sector is emerging as one of the largest sectors in India and India is on the threshold of becoming a digital health nation. The new digital health programme is aimed at providing access and affordable medical health facilities to the citizens,” said Indu Bhushan.

He said under the Ayushman Bharat Universal Health Insurance scheme, close to 500 million people had been covered during the last one year which is almost half of the country’s population.

