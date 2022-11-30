NDTV's Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign as RRPR directors

NDTV says Prannoy, Radhika Roy resigned as directors of promoter group

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of the Adani Group

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 00:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

New Delhi Television Ltd founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of promoter group vehicle RRPRH with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of the Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

Business News
NDTV

