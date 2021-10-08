Gadkari emphasises on reducing logistics costs

Nitin Gadkari emphasises on reducing logistics costs to below 10%

Gadkari said that with upcoming alternative fuels, the transport sector in India is standing at an important junction

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2021, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 19:38 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday emphasised for reduction of logistic costs to below 10 per cent for making the retail market more competitive and boosting economic growth.

Gadkari said the government is focusing on integrated infrastructure development through the announcement of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Gati-Shakti programmes.

The road transport and highways minister said it has been planned to construct 25,000 km of national highways within the next two years.

While addressing an event organised by IIM-Ahmedabad, the minister said that under the NIP, a road map of 2,800 projects has been planned with a length of over one lakh km.

According to Gadkari, with upcoming alternative fuels such as ethanol, LNG, bio-CNG, electric and hydrogen, the transport sector in India is standing at an important junction.

"Whatever policies we design and adopt right now will pave the way for the next 30-40 years," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
logistics
business

What's Brewing

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 