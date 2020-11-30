NSE, BSE closed for public holiday today

Currency, debt and equity markets are closed today for a public holiday. The financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, December 1.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.14% lower at 12,968.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.25% at 44,149.72 on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.911%, while the rupee settled at 74.05 to the dollar.
Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style
The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema
DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'
More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi
Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant
All about faceless assessments under Income Tax Act
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype