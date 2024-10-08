Only Bigbasket, Urban Co provide minimum wage policy for gig workers

<p>Bengaluru: Amidst an ongoing process by the centre for a gig workers policy in India, a report by Fairwork revealed that only Bigbasket and Urban Company institute a minimum wage policy for them. The minimum wage policy guarantees all workers an hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs. </p><p>However, no platform has a policy which requires platforms to commit to and ensure a local living wage after work-related costs. </p><p>Bigbasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato are the platforms which provide its gig workers with accident insurance coverage at no additional cost, and monetary compensation for income loss in cases they are unable to work due to medical reasons. </p> .<p>“This year witnessed gig workers’ welfare increasingly gain attention in political manifestos and legislative initiatives. But with the implementation of these efforts remaining uncertain, and platforms redefining gig work, research and advocacy to improve the conditions of gig workers are ever more relevant,” Fairwork said in a press release.</p><p>While the centre is working on a policy for gig workers employed by various e-commerce, quick commerce and ride-hailing platforms, Karnataka has also launched a draft of its Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024 which was circulated on June 29 for comments. Jharkhand and Kerala are also working on similar policies. </p><p>While political parties have also recognized the demands of gig workers,no legislation in India has adequately addressed either the question of a minimum wage and long working hours, or the lack of collective bargaining rights.</p>