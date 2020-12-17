Pfizer CEO reveals why he hasn't taken Covid-19 vaccine yet

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla revealed that he hasn't taken his company's coronavirus vaccine yet. In an interview with CNN, Bourla said that though he is ready to take the vaccine, he does not intend to "cut the queue" and "set a bad example".

"I'm 59 years old, in good health, I'm not working on the frontline, so my type it is not recommended to get vaccination now," he told the publication.

As an American company with a large domestic consumer base, Pfizer has manufactured enough Covid-19 vaccines to supply at least 25 million doses to the United States before the end of the year.

Bourla added that an 'ethical committee' recommends him to get vaccinated first as people will have more "faith in the vaccine candidate if the CEO gets it."

However, federal officials have allocated it carefully, doling out only 2.9 million doses beginning this week after the FDA authorised its emergency use. Because the vaccine is so scarce, it is being given first to front line health care workers and residents and staff in nursing homes, and experts have said a vaccine won’t be available for every American who wants one until well into next year.

In a statement, Pfizer said the company was consulting with the FDA about the extra vaccine in some vials and could not “provide a recommendation on the use of the remaining amount of vaccine from each vial.” It advised staff members doing the vaccinations to consult with local institutions.

Bourla has told CNBC it was possible that the firm could provide “a lot” of the extra 100 million doses the federal government wants before the end of June.

(With agency inputs)