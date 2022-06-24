RBI imposes Rs 57.5L penalty on Indian Overseas Bank

RBI imposes Rs 57.5 lakh penalty on Indian Overseas Bank

Based on the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position at end-March, 2020, and examination of reports, the RBI imposed the penalty

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 22:17 ist
The Reserve Bank of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reserve Bank on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 57.5 lakh on state-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for non-compliance with certain norms, including those related with frauds classification and reporting.

Based on the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position at end-March, 2020, and examination of reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed the penalty.

Giving details, the central bank said IOB failed to report certain instances of frauds involving ATM card cloning/ skimming, to the RBI within three weeks from the date of detection.

Another non-compliance was that the bank failed to ensure integrity and quality of data when it did not report credit information in CRILC on certain borrowers having aggregate exposure of Rs 5 crore and above.

The bank also linked certain floating rate loans to Micro and Small Enterprises, extended by it on or after October 1, 2019, to MCLR/Base Rate instead of an external benchmark.

The RBI, however, added that the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Indian Overseas Bank
Business News

What's Brewing

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

 