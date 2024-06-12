RBI's reserve maintenance system for banks failed on Tuesday, say traders

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s system that enables lenders to manage their day-to-day liquidity needs did not work on Tuesday due to a technical issue, treasury officials said, its first such failure since it was set up nearly four years ago.

The automated sweep-in and sweep-out system (ASISO), using which banks park funds at the central bank's Standing Deposit Facility and borrow at its Marginal Standing Facility, went down and funds were neither debited nor credited by the RBI, the officials said.

"There was a technical issue, and the ASISO facility in e-kuber that gets automatically triggered around midnight did not go through, so funds have not changed hands," a senior treasury official at a large private bank said.

The central bank did not immediately reply to a Reuters' query seeking comment.