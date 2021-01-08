Reliance Capital outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 cr

Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore

The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:58 ist
Former RCom chairman Anil Ambani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has said the total outstanding debt rose to Rs 20,379.71 at the end of December 2020.

The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt and accrued interest, was Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The principal amount due to HDFC Ltd is Rs 523.98 crore and to Axis Bank Rs 100.63 crore, RCL said.

The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions works out to Rs 700.76 crore, including accrued interest up to December 31, the company added.

Similarly, another group company Reliance Home Finance said the total outstanding debt was close to Rs 13,000 crore.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Capital
Anil Ambani
Reliance Group
HDFC

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 