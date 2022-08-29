Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in petchem expansion

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 29 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 15:57 ist
The world’s biggest oil refining complex is owned by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, India. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd will invest Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years to expand petrochemical capacity, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, he said the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in UAE.

