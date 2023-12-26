Rupee falls 3 paise to settle at 83.19 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee slipped 3 paise to settle at 83.19 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds.

A positive equity market sentiment and softer crude oil prices, however, provided a cushion and restricted the fall in the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.17 and traded between a peak of 83.10 and a low level of 83.21 against the greenback during intra-day deals. The local unit settled at 83.19 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the domestic currency settled at 83.16 against the dollar. Forex markets were closed on Monday on account of Christmas.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the Indian rupee depreciated on recovery in the US dollar and FII outflows. However, positive domestic markets and a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.