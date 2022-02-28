Rupee tumbles 40 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee tumbles 40 p to 75.73 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2022, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 10:20 ist

Rupee tumbled 40 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade on Monday. 

More to follow...

Rupee
US dollar
Business News

