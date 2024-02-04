SBI says wage hike provisions to reach Rs 26,000 crore by March

Explaining the impact of the wage hike settlement, chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said, "Of the Rs 7,100 crore total provisions made in the December quarter, Rs 5,400 crore is towards pensions, because there was some anomalies in the way our pensions were calculated. Since 2022, some of our employees were getting 40 per cent and some were getting 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as pension and the matter has been sub-judice since then.