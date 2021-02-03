Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from securities market for 1 year

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of one year. It has barred Biyani from buying, selling or dealing in securities of future retail for two years.
The market regulator said it reached this decision on Biyani after probe into the use of unpublished, price-sensitive information to trade in Future Retail.
(With Reuters inputs)
