Kishore Biyani barred from securities market for 1 year

Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from securities market for 1 year

The market regulator said it reached this decision on Biyani after probe into use of unpublished, price-sensitive information to trade in future retail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 19:00 ist
Kishore Biyani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of one year. It has barred Biyani from buying, selling or dealing in securities of future retail for two years.

The market regulator said it reached this decision on Biyani after probe into the use of unpublished, price-sensitive information to trade in Future Retail.

(With Reuters inputs)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Future Group
Kishore Biyani
Sebi

What's Brewing

Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know

Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know

Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna

Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna

I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey

I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

 