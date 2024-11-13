Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Sensex, Nifty see free fall amid soaring inflation, foreign fund exodus

Muted quarterly earnings, selling in frontline stocks -- HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries -- along with weak trends in the US and Asian peers also hit markets' sentiment, traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 11:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 11:39 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftyInflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us