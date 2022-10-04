Sensex rebounds over 1,000 points, Nifty above 17,200

Sensex rebounds over 1,000 points, Nifty above 17,200 at open

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the major winners in early trade

PTI
  • Oct 04 2022, 09:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after falling in the previous trade amid positive trends in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,028.28 points to 57,817.09 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty rallied 320.3 points to 17,207.65.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were the major winners in early trade.

Power Grid traded lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21 per cent to end at 16,887.35.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.53 per cent to $89.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth Rs 590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE. 

