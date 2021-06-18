Sensex rises over 200 points at opening

Sensex rises over 200 points at opening

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 09:50 ist

Sensex on Friday rose 220.53 points to 52,543.86 in the opening session; Nifty advanced to 53.70 points to 15,745.10.

More to follow...

 

