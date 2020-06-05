Singapore retail sales post record 40.5% fall in April during COVID-19 lockdown

Singapore's retail sales fell a record 40.5% in April from a year ago due to lockdown measures implemented in the city-state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The fall is the biggest since 1986 in the earliest data that is available on the Singapore Department of Statistics website.
The city-state is this week slowly reopening after a nationwide lockdown in early April which saw most workplaces and non-essential shops shut.
