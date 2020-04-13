Sterlite Power commissions Gurgaon-Palwal transmission project in Haryana

Transmission solutions provider Sterlite Power on Monday said it has commissioned Rs 1,027 crore worth Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Project (GPTL) in Haryana.

This project is expected to enhance the power capacity of Gurugram and Palwal areas in Haryana by nearly 2,000 MW, the company said in a statement.

"Envisaged as part of the inter-state transmission system project, the Rs 1,027 crore GPTL will meet the peak energy requirements of Haryana, which is expected to reach more than 12,000 MW in FY 2020-21 from 9,000 MW in FY 2014-15," it said.

The project will evacuate 2,000 MW to Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam ensuring access to reliable power for more than three million households in the state.

"We have completed the GPTL project which will help bring 24x7 power to Gurugram area. This project will not only benefit the people of Haryana by providing reliable power supply but will also bring cleaner air to NCR by reducing the use of diesel fired generator sets," Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said.

With more than 10,000 high capacity diesel generation sets installed in Gurugram, the project will play a pivotal role in minimizing their usage and subsequent reduction in pollution levels brought on by combustion of diesel, the company said.

The project consists of four 400kV double circuit transmission lines with total length of 143 km, three gas Insulated Substations (GIS) at Prithla, Kadarpur and Sohna Road, two bay extensions at Dhanonda and a LILO connecting the 400kVDC Gurgaon-Manesar transmission line.

The company had won this project through tariff-based competitive bidding process and executed it under the build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) model.

Sterlite Power has projects of over 13,315 circuit kms and 23,885 MVA in India and Brazil.