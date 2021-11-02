Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 12.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,047.01 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,625.93 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs Rs 8,553.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Net Profit
Sun Pharma
Markets
business
Business News

What's Brewing

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 