Sundaram Clayton, Lucas TVS announce non-working days

Two firms owned by the city-based conglomerate TVS group has announced two-day “non-working days” for its employees citing “business slowdown across sectors”, in yet another indication of the troubles that the crucial automobile sector is facing.



While Sundaram-Clayton, which is a leading supplier of aluminum die castings to automotive and non-automotive sector, had shut down its factory located in Padi, on the outskirts of the city, for two days – Friday and Saturday (August 16 and 17), another group company Lucas TVS has declared two-day “non-working days” for its employees.



“Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), a TVS Group Company, and a leading Indian manufacturer and supplier of aluminum die-cast products to domestic and global automotive OEMS has declared August 16 and 17, 2019 as non-working days for its Padi factory. This is due to a business slowdown across sectors,” the company said in a statement.



The statement came close on the heels of Lucas TVS too announcing the aforesaid dates as “non-working days” for the employees due to slowing down of the business. The Sundaram-Clayton announcement came on the day India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motors, also declared that its plants would be shut till April 18.



The notice by Lucas TVS also said the company would analyse the situation and decide whether to extend the number of non-working days. The notice also indicated that this is not the first time that non-working days are announced for the employees.



The notice comes amidst slowdown in the automobile sectors with more than 200 dealerships of passenger cars of various brands closing down in the past 18 months.



Lucas TVS is the leader in auto electricals in India, with over 50 years' experience in design, manufacturing and supply of products to OEMs in India and abroad. Both belong to the USD 8.5 billion TVS group.