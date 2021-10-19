Alienware unveils Aurora flagship desktop 

Its new open-air design increases internal chassis volume by a whopping 50 per cent without significantly expanding the overall footprint of the chassis

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 19 2021, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 13:55 ist
To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Dell Alienware has unveiled the Alienware Aurora flagship desktop. 

Its new open-air design increases internal chassis volume by a whopping 50 per cent without significantly expanding the overall footprint of the chassis. The result is more efficient total airflow and reduced acoustic profile that provides gamers with a more enjoyable daily experience. All the while providing a 5 per cent increase in graphics performance.  

It has up to four 120mm fans and liquid cooling options in its open-air design to keep the cool.  

Increased chassis volume, more fans working efficiently can help a desktop stay not just cooler, but quieter. Gen-over-gen, the new Aurora is up to 16 per cent quieter at idle, up to 9 per cent quieter during CPU intensive tasks, and up to 15 per cent quieter during overclocking. The result for gamers means that during quiet character conversations and other mellow scenarios, the user will stay focused on what’s happening on the screen.  

On the exterior of the chassis, the inside-out design journey finds its way to the grand finale. The shape reveals a 360 design that makes the new Aurora look fantastic from all angles on both Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. 

For the first time, Alienware is offering an optional transparent left-side panel that provides a window to view the new motherboard illuminated by up to eight unique zones of AlienFX customizable lighting.  

Also new is an optional, magnetic, cable cover that neatly stows cables and conceals ports on the rear side.   

The company said that the new chassis also allows the opposite right-side door to be removed with cable management features intended to mechanically and thermally isolate the wires from areas where airflow is crucial.  

