Amazon launches new Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro

American e-commerce giant Amazon unveiled a new Fire TV Cube along with the Alexa Voice Remote Pro in India.

The third-generation Fire TV Cube boasts a new 2.0GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be 20 per cent more powerful than the predecessor. It promises the fastest app launch speeds to offer a smooth and fluid streaming media player experience.

With Alexa digital assistant support, customers can control the TV to change channels, launch apps with simple voice commands. The Fire TV Cube supports cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and promise to deliver immersive sound with Dolby Atmos Audio.

It is the first of the Fire TV streaming media player with HDMI input port, giving customers the flexibility to bring their entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible set-top boxes, soundbars, and more.



The new Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen). Credit: Amazon India



And, customers can just say 'Alexa, switch to DTH' instead of manually changing inputs, and surf channels from compatible set-top box providers by asking Alexa.

The new Fire TV Cube also features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications. Once set-up is done, users just have to say, 'Alexa, call mom' to connect with family or friends from the largest screen in the home.

Another first for the Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen is Super Resolution Upscaling. It promises to enhance picture quality by smoothly converting HD content into 4K for greater detail, contrast, and clarity. With Super Resolution Upscaling, even grainy family photos can be made to look sharper on a 4K display.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity and features a new Ethernet port if you need a wired network connection. It costs Rs 13,999.

On the other hand, the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

One of the new features includes the Remote Finder. It helps customers find misplaced remotes more easily. Simply say, 'Alexa, find my remote' or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in the Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract the user's attention.

It also comes with two new customisable buttons so customers can add favourite content or Alexa commands as well. The user can personalise the remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do.



The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Credit: Amazon India



For instance, users could choose to program a button to have Alexa dim the lights, check the weather, or start an Alexa Routine for movie night. Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically illuminate when the remote is picked up in low-light settings. It costs Rs 2,499.

Both the Amazon Cube TV (3rd Gen) and new Alexa Voice Remote Pro are available for pre-order on Amazon India and shipping will begin in mid-November.

